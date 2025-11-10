Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table

LIVERPOOL :Manchester City climbed to the summit of the Women's Super League table for the first time this season, edging past Everton 2-1 in a gritty match on Sunday.

Khadija Shaw headed home the winner in the 55th minute after United's Kelly Gago had cancelled Vivianne Miedema's first-half goal, Miedema's 90th WSL goal.

The victory capped off a perfect weekend for Andree Jeglertz's side, who took full advantage of earlier slip-ups by title rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

A day earlier, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal while Manchester United's title push suffered a setback when they fell to their first defeat of the league season by losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

City have 21 points after eight games, one point more than second-placed Chelsea, who are chasing a sixth straight league title, and four more than third-placed United.

"To be fair it was a very difficult game," Shaw told the BBC. "Everton made it very difficult and we didn't help ourselves – seems like that's how we've been going all season.

"The difference is we just tried to get the job done, at the end of the day the three points is all that matters, and I think we ground out that win. Definitely happy."

Everton dropped to 10th and are just four points above West Ham in the relegation play-off zone.