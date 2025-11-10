Logo
Logo

Sport

Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table

Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2025 Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema scores their first goal as Everton's Rion Ishikawa and Ruby Mace look on Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2025 Everton's Kelly Gago celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as Manchester City's Iman Beney looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2025 Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates with manager Andree Jeglertz after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2025 Everton's Kelly Gago celebrates scoring their first goal with Ornella Vignola Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man City women climb past Chelsea to first in WSL table
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2025 Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema in action with Everton's Rion Ishikawa and Ruby Mace Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
10 Nov 2025 10:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL :Manchester City climbed to the summit of the Women's Super League table for the first time this season, edging past Everton 2-1 in a gritty match on Sunday.

Khadija Shaw headed home the winner in the 55th minute after United's Kelly Gago had cancelled Vivianne Miedema's first-half goal, Miedema's 90th WSL goal.

The victory capped off a perfect weekend for Andree Jeglertz's side, who took full advantage of earlier slip-ups by title rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

A day earlier, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal while Manchester United's title push suffered a setback when they fell to their first defeat of the league season by losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa.

City have 21 points after eight games, one point more than second-placed Chelsea, who are chasing a sixth straight league title, and four more than third-placed United.

"To be fair it was a very difficult game," Shaw told the BBC. "Everton made it very difficult and we didn't help ourselves – seems like that's how we've been going all season.

"The difference is we just tried to get the job done, at the end of the day the three points is all that matters, and I think we ground out that win. Definitely happy."

Everton dropped to 10th and are just four points above West Ham in the relegation play-off zone.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement