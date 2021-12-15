Logo
Man City women's game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 14, 2021 General view of a sign notifying fans of a coronavirus (COVID-19) check area outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

15 Dec 2021 10:34PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:48PM)
Manchester City's Women's League Cup game away at Leicester City which was scheduled to kick off later on Wednesday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, the club said.

"The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive COVID-19 cases in the women's squad in addition to the two previously confirmed," Manchester City said in a statement.

"A new date for the game will be announced in due course, with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled fixture."

City are top of Group B in the League Cup. They are scheduled to face Reading on Sunday in the Women's Super League, where they are sixth in the standings.

The men's top flight in England had a record 42 cases of COVID-19 in the past week and two games have already been called off in the last few days.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

