Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City's clash with Liverpool biggest game of season, says Foden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City's clash with Liverpool biggest game of season, says Foden

Man City's clash with Liverpool biggest game of season, says Foden

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Training - Manchester, Britain - April 4, 2022 Manchester City's Phil Foden during training REUTERS/Craig Brough

09 Apr 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 03:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City and Liverpool's top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday is a game that every player wants to be involved in, City midfielder Phil Foden said ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

The blockbuster showdown in Manchester will likely play a key role in deciding the outcome of the title race as a City victory would give them a four-point lead with seven games left while Liverpool would overtake their rivals with a win.

"Two teams fighting for the Premier League, very close on points," Foden told Sky Sports. "It's the biggest game and the game that all footballers want to play in.

"I think there (are) going to be a lot of neutrals watching it as well. It's going to be an entertaining game."

City's 14-point lead over Liverpool in January has been reduced to just one point after Juergen Klopp's team won 10 consecutive league matches.

Key statistics provided by Nielsen's Gracenote showed victory for City would improve their chances of retaining the title to 86per cent while an away win for Liverpool would give them a 68per cent chance of reclaiming it.

"I think it will feel better if one of us just wins instead of someone running away with the league," Foden said.

"Both teams are going at it and it's not over with this game and there's going to be lots of ups and downs, I believe, before the end of the season."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us