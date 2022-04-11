Man City's De Bruyne expects more twists in title race after Liverpool draw

MANCHESTER: Kevin De Bruyne warned Manchester City not to start dreaming of Premier League title glory after Sunday's (Apr 10) thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool left them in pole position to retain the trophy.

Pep Guardiola's side remain one point ahead of second placed Liverpool following a classic encounter at the Etihad Stadium, leaving them on track to pip the Reds to the title.

City led twice through goals from De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but Liverpool hit back to equalise on both occasions thanks to Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

City midfielder De Bruyne knows pundits will make his team favourites to win the title for a fourth time in five seasons.

"I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But I don't think the teams think that way, the schedule is way too tough for both teams to win all their games," De Bruyne said.

Belgian international De Bruyne felt City did enough to take all three points, which would have been a hammer blow to Liverpool.

"Today we played very well, I think we had the upper hand. This is the way we need to play the rest of the season," he said.

"We should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game. I think it should be more before half-time but we were still winning.

"The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."

"WILD"

"What a game," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports. "Wild. Better start for City, but you can describe it a little bit like a boxing fight. Both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock.

"You can shake a little bit and then the next knock is coming from the other team. I liked a lot of things, when we played simple passes we were really dangerous and that's how we scored the goals. It was a great game and the right result. The result we have to live with it, and can live with it."

Liverpool appear to have the more difficult run-in but Klopp added: "We will not stop chasing. That's clear, but now we have two different competitions before we start the Premier League again -- and then see who has the better finish."

Pep Guardiola said City had no margin for error in defending their one-point lead over Liverpool.

"Seven games left, we have to win all of them or it will be over," said the City boss. "We are going to play for that.

"It was a good advert for the Premier League all around the world. I had a feeling that we let them (stay) alive, but Liverpool is a joy to watch.

"I know their threats up front and how difficult they are. We performed really well and I'm so incredibly proud of my team. But we knew before the game win, lose or draw it (title race) was not over."