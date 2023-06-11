Man City's De Bruyne forced off again in a Champions League final

ISTANBUL : Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne had to be substituted in the 36th minute of the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday, the second time he has been unable to finish the biggest game of the season with an injury.

De Bruyne was hoping to banish the personal anguish of City's Champions League final defeat by Chelsea two years ago, when he was forced off following a sickening collision with defender Antonio Rudiger just before the hour mark.

The Belgium playmaker suffered a concussion, a broken nose and broken eye was taken to a hospital on that occasion.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old De Bruyne went down on the half-hour mark, needing treatment for what looked like a hamstring injury. He carried on but was clearly struggling and manager Pep Guardiola was forced to take him off.

De Bruyne walked off the pitch looking devastated as his team mates consoled him and Phil Foden took his place.

Manchester City were being held 0-0 by Inter at halftime as their bid to complete the treble hung in the balance.