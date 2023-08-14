Logo
Man City's De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury
Man City's De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 11, 2023 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne leaves the pitch as he is substituted due to injury REUTERS/Scott Heppell

14 Aug 2023 10:41PM
Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City's squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury in the opening league game of the season.

The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City's 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

De Bruyne had previously limped off during the Champions League final win in June and manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed it was a recurrence of the same injury.

"It's the hamstring again, same position. I don't know (how long he will be out), it depends on the magnitude of the injury but it will be a few weeks," Gaurdiola said after the game at Burnley.

Guardiola named a 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup game which takes place in Athens on Wednesday. The game is played between last season's Champions League and Europa League winners.

Source: Reuters

