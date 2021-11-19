Logo
Man City's De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 16, 2021 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

19 Nov 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 09:58PM)
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday (Nov 19).

"Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium," Guardiola told reporters, adding that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days.

"We found out two days ago, he's here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he's positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID-19. He's vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay."

City will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

