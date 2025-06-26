Man City's Echeverri likely to miss rest of Club World Cup with ankle injury

Manchester City attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri is likely to miss the rest of the Club World Cup after suffering a twisted ankle during their 6-0 win over Al-Ain, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Argentina international scored from a free kick as City ensured qualification for the knockout stages with their second group-stage win in a row on Sunday, but could not continue after halftime due to the injury.

"He has some problems with his ankle. It'll be two or three weeks out unfortunately. I feel so sorry for him, for all of us," Guardiola told reporters ahead of their final Group G match against Juventus on Thursday.

City are tied with Juventus on six points but sit second in the group. The runner-up plays the winner of Group H in the round of 16, which is currently Real Madrid.