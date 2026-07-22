Man City's Foden extends contract until 2030

July 22 : Manchester City’s Phil Foden has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030, the English Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The new deal reinforces City's commitment to the academy graduate, who has made 411 appearances and scored 131 goals since breaking into the first team under Pep Guardiola in 2017, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and three FA Cups.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more," Foden said in a statement.

“I can only thank the club, staff, teammates and fans who continue to put their faith in me and trust that I give everything I can for City and I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come."

Foden registered 10 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for City across all competitions last season, but the 26-year-old was omitted from England's World Cup squad by manager Thomas Tuchel after a dip in form in 2026, during which he failed to score and managed only three assists.

Manchester City will begin their Premier League campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca on August 23 against Bournemouth.