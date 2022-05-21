Logo
Man City's Foden named Premier League's best young player
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 26, 2022 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 11, 2022 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
21 May 2022 06:09PM (Updated: 21 May 2022 06:09PM)
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday.

Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

"I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again," said Foden.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season. City can clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

