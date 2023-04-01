Logo
Sport

Man City's goal machine Haaland sits out crucial Liverpool game
Man City's goal machine Haaland sits out crucial Liverpool game

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 A flag of Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland is seen amongst other merchandise outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

01 Apr 2023 06:53PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 06:53PM)
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United's gifted goalscorer Erling Haaland was sidelined for Saturday's crunch Premier League game versus Liverpool with a groin injury.

The 22-year-old has scored an extraordinary 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions this season, including eight in his previous two games, but he injured his groin against Burnley on March 18.

City manager Pep Guardiola had kept his cards close to his chest on Friday, saying Haaland would be assessed after training, but the Norwegian didn't appear to participate in that training.

Source: Reuters

