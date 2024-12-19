Man City's Greenwood undergoes surgery after ligament injury

Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood has had surgery after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury in last week's 2-0 win over St Polten in the Women's Champions League, the club said on Thursday.

England defender Greenwood will continue her recovery working closely with the club's medical team, the Women's Super League (WSL) team said in a statement.

Greenwood, 31, said she would work hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"Not the ending to 2024 that I had planned," she wrote on Instagram. "See you all soon."