Man City's Greenwood undergoes surgery after ligament injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Manchester City v St. Polten - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 12, 2024 Manchester City's Alex Greenwood reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - St Polten v Manchester City - Franz Horr Stadium, Vienna, Austria - October 16, 2024 Manchester City's Alex Greenwood during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Manchester City v St. Polten - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 12, 2024 Manchester City's Alex Greenwood receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
19 Dec 2024 07:15PM
Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood has had surgery after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury in last week's 2-0 win over St Polten in the Women's Champions League, the club said on Thursday.

England defender Greenwood will continue her recovery working closely with the club's medical team, the Women's Super League (WSL) team said in a statement.

Greenwood, 31, said she would work hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"Not the ending to 2024 that I had planned," she wrote on Instagram. "See you all soon."

Source: Reuters

