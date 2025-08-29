Man City's Guardiola backs keeper Trafford after Spurs error

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he did not blame goalkeeper James Trafford for his error in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, but did not say if the Englishman would start in the visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Trafford was caught playing out from the back and Richarlison fed Joao Palhinha to score Tottenham's second with a deflected shot, as City suffered their first loss this season.

"Always we have arms around the shoulders," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"What happened doesn't belong just to James in the second goal. He is a strong man and a huge personality. We are here to help them, no doubt about that."

However, the manager said he would decide on Saturday who would start in goal at Brighton, as he aims to guide City to their seventh league title during his tenure.

"After two games, I feel like we're going to do a good season. I know that people maybe don't believe it, despite what happened in the last game and maybe on Sunday," the coach said.

Guardiola said left back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who was withdrawn after suffering an ankle twist last weekend, is fit for Sunday's match.