Man City's Guardiola focused only on West Ham, blanks Real Madrid questions

MANCHESTER, England, March 13 : Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in no mood to discuss how his side can overcome a 3-0 Champions League deficit against Real Madrid, saying on Friday his only focus was this weekend's Premier League trip to relegation-battling West Ham United.

Guardiola, whose side face a daunting task at home to the 15-times European champions in their last-16 second leg tie on Tuesday, refused to look beyond Saturday's Premier League clash when pressed about the prospect of an unlikely comeback.

"West Ham, now is West Ham. These kind of games, it is hard. For many plans you have, it doesn't happen. You play the game you have to play and after the game will dictate whether you have a chance or not. It's difficult, yes," he told reporters.

"Not many dollars in the bank for us but we will see. Now is West Ham. The Premier League, I believe, is the most difficult one (title to win) and still we are there knowing that if we drop points it will be over."

Second-placed City are seven points behind leaders Arsenal but have a game in hand.

Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham side, meanwhile, are third from bottom and fighting for top-flight survival, with Guardiola suggesting both teams are desperate for points.

"Every game is important and we have been here struggling many months for the Premier League. We will not give up our fight until the end without trying," Guardiola said.

"With the travel and the three days (between games), we cannot play the same 11 ... Of course, we will make changes, but I am not thinking about that. The amount of Premier Leagues we have won in the last years is not important.

"My mind is (on) West Ham. I understand completely why you asked me about Real Madrid, but my focus the day after when I woke up is Nuno, West Ham and what we have to do."

Guardiola added that this season's Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland, with 22 goals in 28 games, would be fit for the weekend.