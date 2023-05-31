Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola poses with the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Premier League, May 31, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/Lee Smith)

31 May 2023 10:24AM (Updated: 31 May 2023 12:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday (May 30) after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and the club are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

"I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible," Guardiola said in a club statement.

Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Manchester City Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.