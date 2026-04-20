Man City's Haaland nets winner against Arsenal, Van Dijk clinches derby for Liverpool

April 19 : Manchester City reignited the Premier League title race as Erling Haaland ended his scoring drought with the decisive goal in a breathless 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal on Sunday, cutting the gap at the top to three points with a game in hand.

The victory moved chasers City to 67 points from 32 matches, three behind Arsenal, who remain top on 70 from 33 games, but Pep Guardiola's side can climb above them with a win over relegation‑threatened Burnley on Wednesday with five games of the season remaining.

Liverpool boosted their push for European qualification as captain Virgil van Dijk headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to earn a 2-1 Premier League victory over Everton on Sunday.

The victory in the first Merseyside derby at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium lifted the visitors to fifth in the standings with five games remaining, seven points above sixth-placed Chelsea with five Premier League clubs earning Champions League berths next season.

Nottingham Forest moved five points clear of the relegation zone as Morgan Gibbs-White struck a 15‑minute hat-trick to inspire a 4-1 comeback win over Burnley. Aston Villa tightened their grip on a Champions League place as Tammy Abraham scored in stoppage time to seal a 4-3 victory over Sunderland.

All the European berths remain up for grabs in a thrilling final run in, with six points separating sixth and 14th place.

City started strongly at the Etihad Stadium after Arsenal's surprise home defeat by Bournemouth last week had opened the door in the title race, taking the lead through Rayan Cherki's brilliant solo effort in the 15th minute.

Arsenal were gifted a swift reply, however, as a mistake by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Kai Havertz to equalise less than two minutes later.

But City gradually turned the screw and Haaland made no mistake when Nico O'Reilly squared the ball across the box, sweeping home his 23rd league goal of the season, but first since mid-February, to settle what could yet prove a pivotal duel.

"Very big because it puts us in a position if we win our game in hand we're on the same points," City captain Bernardo Silva said. "Two weeks ago this didn't look very likely, this scenario. I'm happy we can be on the same points."

DERBY DRAMA

At Hill Dickinson, Mohamed Salah stamped his mark in the 29th minute in his final derby ahead of his planned departure from Liverpool, as Cody Gakpo picked out the Egyptian in the box, and he calmly fired home past Jordan Pickford.

Beto brought Everton roaring back early in the second half by bundling the ball home from close range, but Van Dijk's late header from a corner meant the visitors snatched all three points.

"We've got five more games left against teams that are also fighting for the Champions League spots," Van Dijk said. "Every game is a big one. We are very disappointed as whole for the season that we're having because of the quality we have. It's below standards.

"But we have to keep fighting, keep going and make the best out of this poor season we're having. That's the reality, onto the next."

Liverpool have 55 points, three behind Aston Villa, while Everton are 10th on 47 points.

GIBBS-WHITE HAT-TRICK

At the City Ground, 16th-placed Forest's victory gave them 36 points from 33 games after they recovered from Zian Flemming's opener for Burnley at the end of a poor first half.

Gibbs‑White turned the game on its head with two goals in seven minutes just after the hour mark before completing his first career hat‑trick with a header, while Igor Jesus added a late fourth.

"The first (chance) I was a bit erratic, I knew for the second one to take a touch and be a bit more composed," Gibbs-White said. "When the third went it, it was a delight. My first career hat-trick. I am over the moon."

Burnley, with 20 points from 33 matches, are stranded in 19th on the brink of an immediate return to the Championship.

Villa's win moved them 10 points clear of sixth‑placed Chelsea.

Villa looked on course for a comfortable afternoon after Ollie Watkins headed them into a first‑half lead before doubling their advantage, and Morgan Rogers made it 3-1 early in the second half.

However, Sunderland roared back late on, scoring twice in 58 seconds through Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor to stun the home side and level the match at 3-3.

But Lucas Digne delivered a precise cross and Abraham applied a composed finish in the 94th minute to restore order and secure all three points.

Sunderland are 11th on 46 points.