Man City's Haaland sidelined for up to seven weeks, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be out of action for up to seven weeks after suffering an ankle injury, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Wednesday's Premier League home game against relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The 24-year-old Norway international, who has scored 30 goals in 40 matches in all competitions this season for City, picked up the injury in their FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

"Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it was the end of the season (before the Club World Cup)," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"So with all the injuries we have had this season, I'm so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So (I wish him) a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back.

"They told me the doctors between five to seven weeks. So hopefully the end of the season and by the Club World Cup he will be ready."

The Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13.

City are fifth in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by a point with nine games remaining.

"We don't have another player with his skills or his specific qualities," Guardiola said. "We know that. But we have to adapt. Since many years we play in different ways up front. It depends on the quality of the players.

"This is the first time, alongside the first season when I was here nine years ago, that we have had to fight to qualify for the Champions League," he added.

"We have nine games left, we know exactly what we have to do — five at home, four away. We have to win our home games and we are going to try (to qualify for Champions League)."

Guardiola was also asked about the protests planned by City supporters groups against the club's ticket prices and recent partnership with a secondary ticket agency.

"They can express freely what they want and the club has made its arguments and can also express. I prefer that than them being passive," Guardiola said.

"The club has to be active in many departments and the decisions have been made."