Man City's Maresca rejects criticism of discipline in his time at Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 30 : Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca brushed aside questions about the number of red cards players received during his spell at Chelsea after a tense exchange with a reporter on Friday, saying he did not view the issue as a concern.

Asked about Chelsea's disciplinary problems at the press conference ahead of Premier League leaders City's clash at home to third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, the Italian questioned whether that was before or after his departure.

"When I was there or when I left?" asked Maresca, who departed from Chelsea on New Year's Day this year.

After the reporter clarified the question related to his tenure, Maresca replied: "You lack information. When I was there... when I left."

Asked if it was an issue, he said: "I don't think so."

Six Chelsea players received red cards in just over two months from September to November before Maresca left the club.

Chelsea finished on 118 cards in the Premier League last season, six clear of nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and racked up 11 reds in all competitions.

Turning to team news, Maresca said the only City player unavailable to face Brighton was forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Italian also expressed satisfaction with progress made during his opening months in charge at City, having rejoined the club at the end of June, saying they were moving in the right direction despite significant changes on and off the pitch.

City are top with 21 points from eight matches, above Arsenal on goal difference and five points clear of Brighton.

"We're going in the right direction," Maresca said. "I think, in this moment, we are competing, and we changed many players, changed manager. But the good thing about the club is that, in this moment, I think we are competing in all competitions and we know that it takes time."

Maresca's first months at the helm have coincided with the club being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City have denied any wrongdoing and appealed.