Man City's Mendy pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault, Chester, Britain, on May 23, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)
23 May 2022 10:36PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 11:27PM)
LONDON: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy entered pleas of not guilty to nine charges of sexual assault against six women on Monday.

The 27-year-old denied all the charges, including seven counts of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The attacks are alleged to have taken place at his home between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy's co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, also entered not guilty pleas to 12 charges relating to the attacks. The trial is set for Jul 25.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

The France international signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds.

Source: Reuters

