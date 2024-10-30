Man City's Miedema undergoes knee surgery

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Second Round - First Leg - Paris FC v Manchester City - Stade Charlety, Paris, France - September 18, 2024 Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema reacts REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

30 Oct 2024 08:57PM
Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Wednesday.

City did not mention how long the Dutch international will be out for but said Miedema will enter a period of rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old joined City in July on a three-year contract after leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2023-24 season as the league's all-time top scorer. She had minor knee surgery in March before joining the Manchester side.

Miedema has scored two goals and registered one assist in her five appearances in all competitions for City. She last featured in the 2-0 Women’s Champions League win over Barcelona in early October.

She struggled with injuries in the last two seasons following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in December 2022 that required surgery, forcing her to miss the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Source: Reuters

