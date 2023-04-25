Man City's £100 million man Grealish comes good to win over Guardiola

MANCHESTER: England's most expensive player is beginning to live up to his price tag as Manchester City are getting the Jack Grealish they spent £100 million (US$124 million) for after a frustrating first season at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's men are closing in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles with Grealish at the heart of an upturn in form since the World Cup.

City go into Wednesday's potential Premier League decider against Arsenal five points adrift of the league leaders, but in control of their destiny thanks to two games in hand.

Despite his price tag in a then record Premier League move from Aston Villa in 2021, Grealish spent most of last season's title run-in watching from the sidelines as City held off Liverpool by a point to lift a fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons.

Fast-forward 12 months and the England international has followed a pattern of earning Guardiola's trust after a season to adjust to his methods.

"He's playing really good this season. But at the same time, like he knows, we want more," said the ever-demanding Guardiola.

"Now he believes he is part of it. Maybe when he arrived he thought: 'I'm not good enough after the team won the Premier League.'

"Sometimes players adapt immediately, sometimes they need more time. Jack didn't come here for just one season, he's here for a long time. He's an important player for us."

On the face of it, Guardiola and Grealish do not appear likely bedfellows.

The Catalan coach is known for his scrupulous attention to detail, while Grealish is one of the game's few remaining colourful characters.

The 27-year-old made headlines for his antics at City's title celebrations a year ago before embarking on a booze-filled trip to Ibiza that was splashed all over social media.

More recently, Grealish confessed to ordering a five-course Chinese takeaway after every game.