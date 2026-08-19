Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

Aug 19 : Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah on a permanent deal after just over a year at Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

• Reijnders joined City from AC Milan in June last year and made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals during his spell at the club.

• The 28-year-old also won the FA Cup and League Cup with City.

• He represented the Netherlands at this year's World Cup and has earned 35 caps for his country.

• "To be part of the squad that won two such special trophies last season were both incredible experiences and achievements that I will savour forever," Reijnders said in a statement.

• "I may be moving on but I will always have a special place in my heart for Manchester City."

• His departure is the latest change in City's midfield ranks following Rodri's move to Barcelona.