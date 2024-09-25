Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City's Rodri suffers knee ligament injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City's Rodri suffers knee ligament injury

Man City's Rodri suffers knee ligament injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 22, 2024 Manchester City's Rodri reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

25 Sep 2024 06:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri has suffered a ligament injury in his right knee and will be consulting a specialist in Spain to gauge the full extent of its severity, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Spain international limped off the pitch in the first half of City's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Following City's League Cup win over Watford on Tuesday, coach Pep Guardiola said the midfielder will be out for a "long time".

"Manchester City can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee," City said in a statement.

"The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

"Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Rodri, named the best player at this year's European Championship, which he won with Spain, has been key to Guardiola's success at the helm of the Premier League champions.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has played 174 Premier League games for the club and has finished on the losing side only 19 times in that period, with 129 wins.

His absence will be a blow to City, who are looking to win a fifth straight Premier League title this season and are top of the standings with 13 points from five games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement