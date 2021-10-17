Man City's Silva enjoying his best form, says boss Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva's performance in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley was "out of this world", manager Pep Guardiola said.

Silva scored the opening goal and Kevin De Bruyne added another as City beat Burnley at the Etihad Stadium to stay third on the points table.

Guardiola said playmaker Silva showed glimpses of his form from their title-winning 2018-19 season, where the Portugal international played an integral part in the team.

"He is in the best form, alongside Rodri," Guardiola told reporters. "Since the beginning of the season, Bernardo has been at the same level as in our second season (together) when we won 98 points.

"He was out of this world, the way he played. Defensively and offensively, he is so intuitive. He scored a goal, which was important for him. The performance of Bernardo has been extraordinary again."

Silva was linked with a move away from City in the summer but the club kept hold of the 27-year-old, who has played more than 200 games in all competitions for them since joining from AS Monaco in 2017.

"We know how we want him, how we love him, but at the same time, not just Bernardo, all of them - I want the best of them and they have to be happy to be here to perform well," Guardiola said.

"Bernardo is a football player and a football player can play anywhere. And that's why I knew his level would drop in the season because it's impossible to maintain this level over the season.

"But I encourage him to continue like this because I am pretty sure playing at that level he will be happier and happier and he will enjoy being here with us."

