Man City's Stones back in contention for PSG clash

Manchester City's defence will be strengthened by the return of John Stones, manager Pep Guardiola said, as they get ready to resume their Champions League campaign at Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

Two wins from six matches have left the 2023 winners in 22nd place in the Champions League table with eight points. However, Guardiola is confident his side can put their struggles over the last two months behind them with Stones, Ruben Dias and others coming back into the fold.

The 30-year-old Stones, who has been struggling with a foot injury since early November, last played in their 2-1 league loss at Aston Villa in December, where he was forced off at halftime.

Stones had scored three goals in 12 appearances prior to being sidelined.

Fellow defender Dias, who had missed five league games with injury played the full 90 minutes in their 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town on Sunday and is also fit.

"Ruben is back, John is back, and the people up front, they are coming back as well. Thanks for that, now game by game, let's see what happens," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

With two matches still remaining in the new league phase, City are looking to claw their way up the table. The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th will compete in two-legged knockout playoffs to secure their spot in the last 16.

"Step by step the players are coming back and hopefully we can be there in the Premier League and qualify here. Today John came back to the team, that is incredibly good news for us," Guardiola said.

"We can add to the position that we struggled a lot all season. We could not find our rhythm and the guys who have been with us, I could not demand (a faster return) from them as there was a fear of being injured."

"We could not sustain the intensity that has defined in the past nine years but now hopefully we (can) do it. Now comes the toughest period of the season... the challenge is there, and we go for it."

Both City and PSG have struggled in the Champions League this season, with PSG 25th on seven points. Guardiola had kind words for PSG coach Luis Enrique, who is his friend.

"I want from the deepest of my heart a horrible performance from PSG tomorrow, so we can beat them, but it will be 95 minutes and afterwards the relation (with Luis Enrique) will return to how it always has been," he said.

"Our families are really, really close. There are friendships that will be eternal, forever. I love them, I think they love us. We have an incredible connection... We are happy when we can see each other."

After their trip to France, City welcome Belgian side Club Brugge on Jan. 29.