Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty

Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello

15 Oct 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 12:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres sustained a small fracture on his right foot while on international duty with Spain, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his foot.

The 21-year-old was initially a doubt before playing in their 2-1 defeat by France in the final on Sunday.

City did not provide a timeline for Torres's return and said in a statement he would undergo further tests in Manchester.

Spanish media reported that he could be out of action for six weeks.

City take on Burnley in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us