Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City's Walker banned for three European games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City's Walker banned for three European games

Man City's Walker banned for three European games

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker (2nd L) is sent off at RB Leipzig (Photo: AFP/Ronny HARTMANN)

29 Jan 2022 12:57AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON:- Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been banned for three European matches after his Champions League red card against RB Leipzig.

The England right-back was sent off for an ugly foul on striker Andre Silva in the 82nd minute of City's final Champions League group match on Dec 7.

The suspension, handed down by UEFA's disciplinary body on Friday, rules Walker out of both legs of City's Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

UEFA branded the challenge as "assault" on their disciplinary charge sheet.

Walker will also miss the first leg of the quarter-final if City beat Sporting, or their first match in European competition next season.

City lost the Leipzig match 2-1 but they were already assured of top spot in Group A, making the 31-year-old's tackle unnecessary.

Walker's ban means Pep Guardiola is now counting the cost of his decision to field a strong side for a dead rubber.

"The red card hurts us, especially for the round of 16. Kyle Walker is an important player for us and is unnecessary to lose him like this. I hope he learns from this," Guardiola said immediately after the Leipzig game.

City face Sporting in the first leg in Lisbon on February 15, with the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Mar 9.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us