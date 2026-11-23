Nov 23 : Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said his side are still adjusting to a new era after former manager Pep Guardiola's decade-long reign as they prepare to host Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

• City have taken one point from their last four Premier League games, drawing 1-1 with Fulham after defeats by Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest in Maresca's first season as manager."It's not complicated...For me, it's part of the process; this is like a reset, a restart after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method. It's not easy to suddenly change," Maresca, who served as Guardiola's assistant before succeeding him, told reporters on Monday.

• "Hopefully, we can find the right balance and be more consistent as soon as possible."

• On the injury front, the Italian said midfielder Matheus Nunes would be available against Napoli.

• Winger Antoine Semenyo remains unavailable due to a knee injury, however, with Maresca expecting him to be sidelined for a few more weeks.