Man denies all charges over Liverpool parade incident that hurt over 130
FILE PHOTO: Paul Doyle, 53, charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a car ploughed into a crowd of soccer fans during this week's Liverpool FC's victory parade, appears at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in Liverpool, Britain, May 30, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Julia Quenzler/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A seagull walks among the rubbish left on the ground at the scene of an incident where a car plowed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a parade celebrating their side's Premier League soccer title, in central Liverpool, Britain, May 27, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/ File Photo
04 Sep 2025 05:51PM
LONDON :A British man accused over the incident in which a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans injuring more than 130 people during May's Premier League title victory parade appeared in court on Thursday to deny 31 criminal charges.

The incident took place in Liverpool's packed city centre as about a million people came out to celebrate Liverpool's title win and watch an open-top bus parade featuring the team and its staff with the trophy.

At Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, Paul Doyle, 53, pleaded not guilty to 31 offences including wounding with intent, affray, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of dangerous driving.

Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool who appeared for the hearing by videolink from prison, was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial on November 24.

Source: Reuters
