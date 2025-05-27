Logo
Sport

Man detained after road traffic collision at Liverpool's title parade
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Emergency services at an incident involving a car and supporters during the Victory parade Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 A fan is taken away by emergency services at an incident involving a car and supporters during the Victory parade Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the trophy and Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota after winning the Premier League on the bus during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool players celebrate after winning the Premier League on the bus during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool fans are seen in a multi story car park after winning the Premier League during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
27 May 2025 01:20AM (Updated: 27 May 2025 02:14AM)
LIVERPOOL, England :A vehicle struck a number of people during Liverpool's parade in celebration of their Premier League title success, British media reported on Monday, with police confirming that an individual had been detained.

"We are currently dealing with reports of an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in Liverpool city centre," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained."

Liverpool sealed the title last month with four games to spare and ended the season with a 10-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

They lifted the trophy after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

During the celebrations earlier on Monday, the players and staff waved to the crowd from an open-top bus with the words 'Ours. Again.' emblazoned on the side, as red flares were lit along the route, running from Allerton Maze to Blundell Street.

Source: Reuters
