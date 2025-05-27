Man detained after road traffic collision at Liverpool's title parade

LIVERPOOL, England :A vehicle struck a number of people during Liverpool's parade in celebration of their Premier League title success, British media reported on Monday, with police confirming that an individual had been detained.

"We are currently dealing with reports of an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in Liverpool city centre," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained."

Liverpool sealed the title last month with four games to spare and ended the season with a 10-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

They lifted the trophy after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

During the celebrations earlier on Monday, the players and staff waved to the crowd from an open-top bus with the words 'Ours. Again.' emblazoned on the side, as red flares were lit along the route, running from Allerton Maze to Blundell Street.