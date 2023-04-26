Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man dies after competing in London Marathon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man dies after competing in London Marathon

Man dies after competing in London Marathon

Apr 23, 2023; London, UK; Participants of the London Marathon seen in the finish area after completing the race. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

26 Apr 2023 07:27PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 07:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A 45-year-old man died while travelling home after taking part in Sunday's London Marathon, race organisers said in a statement.

Steve Shanks, from Nottingham, was an experienced runner who finished the race in two hours, 53 minutes, 26 seconds, organisers said on Wednesday, adding that the cause of his death would be established later through medical examination.

"Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks," the organisers said.

"A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve's memory."

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum won the men's race in a course record two hours, one minute, 25 seconds, with Dutch middle-distance athlete Sifan Hassan winning the women's race in her marathon debut in a stunning upset.

More than 48,000 people finished the race.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.