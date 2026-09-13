Man gets nine years over robbery of Manchester City's Donnarumma

PARIS, Sept 12 : A man was sentenced to nine years on Saturday for masterminding a violent robbery when Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend were held captive in their Paris home, lawyers said.

Italian star Donnarumma, who was with Paris Saint-Germain at the time, was attacked with his girlfriend at home in July 2023.

Ilyas Kherbouch was convicted on Saturday for complicity in armed robbery and unlawful detention, the Paris prosecutor's office and Kherbouch's lawyer, Alfred Reboul, told Reuters.

The sentence was less than the 10 years sought by the prosecutor, and Kherbouch had not yet decided whether to appeal, Reboul said.

Kherbouch was accused of orchestrating the attack on Donnarumma from prison, where he was serving time for other offences, his lawyer said.

Donnarumma left PSG a year ago to join Manchester City, after helping the French club win the Champions League for the first time.