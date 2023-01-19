Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man on a mission, Djokovic comes through Couacaud test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man on a mission, Djokovic comes through Couacaud test

Man on a mission, Djokovic comes through Couacaud test
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with France's Enzo Couacaud after his second round match REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Man on a mission, Djokovic comes through Couacaud test
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after sustaining an injury during his second round match against France's Enzo Couacaud REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Man on a mission, Djokovic comes through Couacaud test
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic remonstrates with the umpire during his second round match against France's Enzo Couacaud REUTERS/Loren Elliott
19 Jan 2023 08:28PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 08:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic had to dig deep at times against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud but rolled into the third round 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 on Thursday to continue his quest for a 10th Australian Open crown and a 22nd Grand Slam title.

The Serbian looked at his imperious best as he eased through the opening set but hit a roadblock in the 74-minute second when world number 191 Couacaud upped his pace and intensity to level up the contest in a tiebreak.

Fourth seed Djokovic changed his shirt and brought in the heavy artillery to whip through the final two sets on Rod Laver Arena and set up a third-round date with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The 35-year-old took a medical time out to change the strapping on his left thigh in the second set but otherwise appeared largely unhindered by the hamstring niggle he sustained at a warm-up tournament in Adelaide two weeks ago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.