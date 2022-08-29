Logo
Man United agree deal with Ajax to sign Brazil winger Antony - reports
Man United agree deal with Ajax to sign Brazil winger Antony - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Sporting Lisbon v Ajax - Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - September 15, 2021 Ajax's Antony celebrates celebrates their fifth goal, scored by Sebastien Haller REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

29 Aug 2022 06:09AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 06:09AM)
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Brazil winger Antony from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Sunday.

The deal is reported to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($94.74 million), with a further 4.25 million in add-ons, the BBC said.

The 22-year-old is set to complete a medical within the next two days.

Antony joined Ajax in February 2020 from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo, making more than 80 appearances for the Dutch side in all competitions and scoring 25 goals.

He made his Brazil debut in October 2021, in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela.

($1 = 0.8524 pounds)

Source: Reuters

