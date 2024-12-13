Man United almost at full strength for derby

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could have veteran defender Jonny Evans back when they travel across town to play Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League derby, with the team otherwise boasting a largely clean bill of health.

The 36-year-old centre back has been sidelined since suffering an injury in Amorim's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Nov. 24, but was back training ahead of their 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.

"Some players were tired in the end (of Thursday's win), you could see it, also because of the transitions it was a crazy game in the end today," Amorim told reporters.

"But I think everyone is going to be fit and ready to win the game. (Evans is) training already."

Luke Shaw is the one notable player sidelined with injury, while Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo, who are both coming back from long layoffs, were unused substitutes against Plzen.

Thursday's win was Amorim's third across all competitions since he was hired to replace sacked manager Erik ten Hag. United have won just one of their league games under Amorim, however, and languish in 13th in the standings.

They face City at the champions' weakest point in recent history, with Pep Guardiola's team mired in a run of poor form of just one victory in their last 10 games. City are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Amorim was not paying attention to City's rough patch.

"No, I never think about these things. We will face a great opponent and I'm more focused on our problems," the 39-year-old said. "So we have a lot of issues here, so I'm more focused on what we should do on Sunday to win the game. So I'm really focused on my team."

Amorim shot down rumours he was at one point seen as a potential successor to Guardiola, with the City coach's contract initially set to expire at the end of this season. The Spaniard has since signed a two-year extension.

"Never," Amorim said, when asked if he was contacted by City. "I never had (conversations). This was my only option.

"When Manchester United talked to me, I have no doubts because I already had something in my mind that it could be a possibility."