Logo
Logo

Sport

Man United beat London City, Man City stay top of WSL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man United beat London City, Man City stay top of WSL

Man United beat London City, Man City stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v London City Lionesses - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - February 15, 2026 Manchester United's Millie Turner celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Man United beat London City, Man City stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v London City Lionesses - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - February 15, 2026 Manchester United's Millie Turner celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
16 Feb 2026 02:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 15 : Defender Millie Turner scored a 79th-minute winner as Manchester United beat London City Lionesses 2-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday, but they remain eight points behind rivals Manchester City, who thumped Leicester City 6-0 on Friday. 

With six league games to play, City top the standings on 42 points with United second on 34, and reigning champions Chelsea a point further back in third thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Liverpool. 

The day's entertainment was to be found in Birmingham and it had a distinctly Scandinavian feel as Norwegians Signe Gaupset, Cathinka Tandberg (twice) and Julie Blakstad all got on the scoresheet for visitors Tottenham Hotspur in a 7-3 thrashing of Aston Villa. 

The win moves Spurs up to fifth spot, level with fourth-placed Arsenal on 29 points after the Gunners' game away to Brighton & Hove Albion was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. 

Everton made sure there was no let-up for West Ham United's woes with a 1-0 win at home over the Londoners to leave the Hammers 10th in the 12-team league on 11 points, one ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Leicester, with the bottom side facing a relegation playoff at the end of the season. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement