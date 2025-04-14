Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea

Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2025 Manchester City's Gracie Prior in action with Manchester United's Elisabeth Terland Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2025 Manchester City's Kerolin in action with Manchester United's Millie Turner Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2025 Manchester City's Laura Coombs in action with Manchester United's Grace Clinton Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2025 Manchester United players celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2025 Manchester City's Mary Fowler in action with Manchester United's Grace Clinton Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
14 Apr 2025 12:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

() -Holders Manchester United will take on Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup Final after the Red Devils booked their spot in the decider with a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday thanks to first-half goals from Celine Bizet and Grace Clinton. 

United took the lead after six minutes through Norway international Bizet as she latched on to a ball from Ella Toone and expertly clipped it into the top-right corner. 

Midfielder Clinton made it two in the 22nd minute, losing her marker and heading home Gabby George's corner to send her side to Wembley for their third successive FA Cup final. 

On Saturday, Aggie Beever-Jonses netted a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea maintained their push for a domestic treble with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. Chelsea will face a repeat of the 2023 final against Manchester United, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. 

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on May 18. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement