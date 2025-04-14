Man United beat Man City to set up Women's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea

() -Holders Manchester United will take on Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup Final after the Red Devils booked their spot in the decider with a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday thanks to first-half goals from Celine Bizet and Grace Clinton.

United took the lead after six minutes through Norway international Bizet as she latched on to a ball from Ella Toone and expertly clipped it into the top-right corner.

Midfielder Clinton made it two in the 22nd minute, losing her marker and heading home Gabby George's corner to send her side to Wembley for their third successive FA Cup final.

On Saturday, Aggie Beever-Jonses netted a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea maintained their push for a domestic treble with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. Chelsea will face a repeat of the 2023 final against Manchester United, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on May 18.