Sport

Man United beat Reading to go top as cold weather hits WSL
Man United beat Reading to go top as cold weather hits WSL

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Reading v Manchester United - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester United's Rachel Williams celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Reading v Manchester United - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester United's Alessia Russo in action with Reading's Gemma Evans Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Reading v Manchester United - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - January 22, 2023 Reading's Lily Woodham in action with Manchester United's Ona Batlle Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Reading v Manchester United - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - January 22, 2023 Reading's Amalie Vevle Eikeland in action with Manchester United's Ella Toone Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Reading v Manchester United - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - January 22, 2023 Reading's Amalie Vevle Eikeland in action with Manchester United's Ella Toone Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
23 Jan 2023 02:49AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 02:49AM)
LONDON : Substitute Rachel Williams nabbed a late winner for Manchester United as they beat Reading 1-0 to make the most of a Women's Super League weekend hit by freezing weather to go top of the standings.

The win sent United into first place on 28 points, ahead of champions Chelsea on goal difference and three points ahead of third-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand over the top two.

Chelsea's game at home to Liverpool got underway on Sunday afternoon but was abandoned after five minutes amid safety concerns over the icy pitch, which led to angry reactions from some players.

"It's mind boggling that there's games/trainings being postponed because of frozen pitches throughout the league ... we play in a cold country. We should have heated pitches too," Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan wrote in an Instagram story.

"Where's our ratings as women footballers ... like they honestly don't rate us," she added.

Arsenal's away game against Brighton & Hove Albion was postponed, as was Tottenham Hotspur's home fixture against bottom side Leicester City.

On Merseyside, Everton braved the cold to comfortably beat West Ham United 3-0, while on Saturday Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa to leave them in fourth place, two points behind Arsenal.

Source: Reuters

