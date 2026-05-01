Man United boss Carrick hopeful Cunha can return against Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England, May 1 : Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is hopeful Matheus Cunha will be fit to return when his team host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in one of football's fiercest rivalries, and with both sides chasing Champions League qualification.

United, third in the Premier League, need two more points to secure a top‑five finish and a return to Europe's elite competition next season, while fourth‑placed Liverpool are looking to firm up their own Champions League spot in a congested race.

Carrick said Cunha had returned to light training after a recent setback.

"We are in good shape really," Carrick told reporters on Friday. "Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we are hopeful. With Luke (Shaw), we aren't sure if he will be ready but we are hopeful. Matthijs (de Ligt) is still a little bit further, he won't be involved in the game.

"Other than that, we are in good shape."

The possible return of Cunha after he missed Monday's 2-1 win over Brentford with a hip flexor injury would be a timely boost for United in a fixture Carrick said retains its intensity regardless of league position.

"It's certainly always been one of my favourite games, without a doubt. It is a standout game," he said. "Because of the history, the ups and downs this match-up has produced in the past, the entertainment and the emotion, all of those things make it a really special game."

United have climbed steadily since Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim midway through the campaign, putting themselves in position to finish above holders Liverpool and secure Champions League football with games to spare.

"It shows the improvements of the group, we are getting stronger," Carrick said. "We come into this game in such a good position off the back of good results and trying to achieve what we want.

"But it is a one-off game. The league position is what it is but Sunday's a whole different ball game."

Carrick also restored academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo to the heart of the side, the midfielder recently signing a new five‑year deal after being marginalised earlier in the season under Amorim.

"He epitomises this football club," Carrick said. "He is a young player who has come through the academy, is living and breathing the club, and has come through with real talent.

"The natural thing for him was to sign a new contract so everyone is over the moon with it, including me because I think he deserves it."

Mainoo has started 12 of Carrick's 13 league matches in charge, missing one game due to injury, underlining his renewed importance as United look to finish strongly.

Despite the league stakes, Carrick stressed the wider significance of a fixture that has shaped English football for decades.

"When I think about this game, the first thing that comes to mind is that air of competition really, irrespective of league positions over the years," he said. "That emotion of the players and supporters has never changed.

"Two incredible football clubs ... to have such an impact over such a period of time is quite special and we all appreciate that."

United have 61 points from 34 games, 12 behind league leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool are three points behind United, and level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa.