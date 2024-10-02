Logo
Man United captain Fernandes has red card rescinded
Sport

Man United captain Fernandes has red card rescinded

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 29, 2024 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

02 Oct 2024 01:51AM
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has avoided a three-match suspension after the club successfully appealed against his red card against Tottenham Hotspur, clearing the Portuguese midfielder to play against Aston Villa this weekend, the club said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was sent off during United's 3-0 thumping by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on midfielder James Maddison.

Fernandes was set to miss United's Premier League fixtures against Villa on Sunday, Brentford and West Ham United before his red card was overturned.

"Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United's next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the Old Trafford club said in a statement.

United are 13th in the Premier League with seven points from six matches.

Source: Reuters

