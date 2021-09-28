Logo
Man United defenders Maguire, Shaw miss training
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United Training - Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland - September 13, 2021 Manchester United's Harry Maguire during training REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland- September 14, 2021 Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo
28 Sep 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 08:35PM)
Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were not involved in Manchester United's training session on Tuesday on the eve of their Champions League group game against Villarreal, the club said https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-training-update-from-carrington-on-28-september-2021.

Maguire and Shaw were both substituted after picking up injuries in the 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Forward Marcus Rashford trained away from the main group, as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, along with winger Amad Diallo who sustained a thigh injury in training.

United host Villarreal on Wednesday in a repeat of last season's Europa League final, which the Spanish club won 11-10 on penalties.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

