Man United draw 1-1 at Sociedad, Spurs lose 1-0 at Alkmaar

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain : Manchester United took the lead through Joshua Zirkzee but were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 1-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar.

Rangers won 3-1 at Fenerbahce with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice, and Olympique Lyonnais secured a 3-1 victory at Romanian side Steaua Bucharest thanks to two late goals from Malick Fofana.

Manchester United had the only real chance of the first half against Sociedad when Bruno Fernandes had a goalbound shot blocked and Zirkzee's follow-up effort was saved.

Alejandro Garnacho hit a shot into the side netting but 12 minutes into the second half he pulled a pass back to the unmarked Zirkzee on the edge of the area and the Dutch forward drove a first-time shot past keeper Alex Remiro.

Sociedad pushed for an equaliser with Brais Mendez bending a shot just wide of the post and they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Fernandes which Mikel Oyarzabal converted to level the tie with 20 minutes remaining.

As the hosts grew in confidence, Mendez forced United keeper Andre Onana into a fine save and substitute Orri Oskarsson put a close-range effort wide but United hung on to remain the only unbeaten side in the competition this season.

Spurs went behind in the 18th minute when Lucas Bergvall put the ball into his own net from a corner and the visitors failed to register a shot on target in the opening half.

Bergvall tried to make amends after the break, hitting a shot from distance just wide but that was as close as Tottenham came to an equaliser.

Rangers went ahead through Cyriel Dessers in the sixth minute and substitute Alexander Djiku pulled Fenerbahce level on the half hour mark but the visitors were back in front three minutes from the break through Cerny.

Dessers had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half before Cerny wrapped up the win nine minutes from time.

Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon ahead after half an hour in Romania and Alexandru Baluta levelled for the hosts with 22 minutes left but Fofana netted twice in the final four minutes to give the French side a two-goal cushion.