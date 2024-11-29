Man United edge past Bodo/Glimt, Spurs held by Roma

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United came from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League and secure their first victory under new manager Ruben Amorim as Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma on Thursday.

United went ahead inside the first minute thanks to a howler from keeper Nikita Haikin, who failed to deal with a back pass and under pressure from Rasmus Hojlund the ball broke free for Alejandro Garnacho to tap in from close range.

The Norwegians scored twice with quick breaks, Hakon Evjen hitting a superb strike into the top corner in the 19th minute and Philip Zinckernagel holding off Tyrell Malacia before beating keeper Andre Onana to stun the Old Trafford crowd.

United equalised just before the break when Noussair Mazraoui's pass into the area picked out Hojlund who controlled the ball with his first touch before getting a shot away between two defenders into the far corner.

Amorim's side went ahead five minutes after the break when Manuel Ugarte's low pass across the area was guided into the net by Hojlund shortly after Mason Mount had hit the crossbar.

United could not find another goal, however, and needed two good saves from Onana to secure the three points which lifted them to 12th in the standings on nine points, ahead of Bodo/Glimt on seven.

Spurs twice led Roma but an added-time goal from Mats Hummels snatched a 2-2 draw for their Italian visitors.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after a foul on Pape Matar Sarr by Mats Hummels.

Roma levelled in the 20th minute when Evan N'Dicka scored following a free kick into the box delivered by Paulo Dybala and Roma had a goal ruled out for offside.

Spurs were back in front 12 minutes before the break after Dejan Kulusevski passed to Brennan Johnson who hit a powerful low shot into the corner.

The home side dominated the chances but were unable to put Roma away and after a late corner was initially cleared the ball came back in to Hummels who fired home an unlikely equaliser.

Spurs are ninth in the standings on 10 points with Roma 21st on six.