Man United end miserable month with 2-0 home loss to Newcastle
Man United end miserable month with 2-0 home loss to Newcastle

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2024 Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2024 Manchester United's Antony gets ready to come on as a substitute as manager Ruben Amorim looks on Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
31 Dec 2024 05:58AM
MANCHESTER, England : Newcastle United easily overcame Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday thanks to early headed goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton at Old Trafford.

With five losses in their last six league games, Manchester United languish 14th in the standings on 19 points, their worst placing to end a calendar year since they were 15th in 1989. Newcastle are fifth on 32 points.

Isak got the visitors on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when he leapt to head home a pinpoint cross from Lewis Hall with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez failing to pick him up.

They doubled their lead in the 19th minute with Anthony Gordon sending in a cross that Joelinton headed in and that proved enough on the night to seal a fourth successive league victory for Eddie Howe's side.

Source: Reuters

