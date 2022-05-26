Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United to face Atletico Madrid in pre-season friendly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United to face Atletico Madrid in pre-season friendly

Man United to face Atletico Madrid in pre-season friendly

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 28, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

26 May 2022 04:58PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 04:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in Oslo as part of their preparations for the new season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The two sides, who met in the Champions League round of 16 earlier this season, with Atletico winning 2-1 on aggregate, are to play at the Ullevaal Stadium on July 30.

Prior to their friendly against Atletico, United will face Liverpool in Thailand on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later.

United finished sixth last season with 58 points - their lowest tally in the Premier League era - while Atletico Madrid were third in LaLiga.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us