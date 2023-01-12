Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United face Forest, Newcastle meet Southampton in League Cup semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United face Forest, Newcastle meet Southampton in League Cup semis

12 Jan 2023 06:48AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 06:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will play Southampton in the League Cup semi-finals following the draw on Wednesday.

Forest will host the first leg after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in a penalty shootout while Marcus Rashford's late double led Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over third-tier Charlton Athletic on Tuesday to reach the last four.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, pulled off a shock 2-0 win over champions Manchester City and will host Newcastle, who beat Leicester 2-0, in the first leg of their tie.

The semi-finals will take place in the weeks commencing Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.