Man United facing likely UEFA action after fans hurl objects at Simeone
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 15, 2022 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone REUTERS/Phil Noble

16 Mar 2022 07:21AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 07:45AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday (Mar 15), are likely to face punishment from UEFA after their fans hurled objects at visiting manager Diego Simeone.

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks and other objects thrown at him.

The incident will likely feature in the UEFA match delegate's report on the game and that would trigger a disciplinary investigation and any eventual sanction.

Source: Reuters

