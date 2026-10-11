Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 10 : Manchester United fans revived one of English football's most famous banners on Saturday to taunt Manchester City amid their rival's battle with the Premier League over more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.

A banner bearing the words "51 YEARS" was unfurled in the Stretford End during United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

By displaying the figure, United supporters sought to suggest that any trophies won by City between 2009 and 2018 - which form the core of the Premier League's case against the club - should not count, effectively extending their wait for silverware back to their 1976 League Cup success.

The banner echoed the "24 YEARS" sign first displayed by United fans in 2000, highlighting City's then two-decade-plus trophy drought.

The number was increased annually as City endured a barren spell and eventually reached 35. The banner disappeared after City lifted the FA Cup in 2011, their first major trophy since 1976, before they went on to win multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and the Champions League.

City were charged by the Premier League in February 2023 with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations covering a period from 2009 to 2018.

Enzo Maresca's team travel to Liverpool on Sunday in their first game since being found guilty of serious breaches of the league's financial rules. City have denied wrongdoing and lodged an appeal against the independent commission's verdict.