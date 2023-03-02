Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out

Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 1, 2023 West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd scores an own goal and Manchester United's first REUTERS/Carl Recine
Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Southampton v Grimsby Town - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 1, 2023 Grimsby Town's Gavan Holohan scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Toby Melville
02 Mar 2023 06:13AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 06:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United fought back from 1-0 down to overpower West Ham United 3-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals as Premier League Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton suffered shock defeats on Wednesday.

Three days after they won the League Cup Manchester United trailed to Said Benrahma's 54th-minute goal at Old Trafford but an own goal by West Ham's Nayef Aguerd and late strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred sent the hosts into the last eight.

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 loss at Championship side Sheffield United after Iliman Ndiaye scored 11 minutes from time to stun the visitors.

Grimsby Town, 16th in League Two, continued their dream FA Cup run as two penalties by Gavan Holohan knocked out Southampton on their own ground and sent the fourth-tier side into the last eight for the first time in 84 years.

Championship leaders Burnley beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the other tie to join Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.